A cross-section of Belgium’s workforce are out on the streets. They are calling for a 1,500 euro per month pension, a 2,300 euro minimum salary for public sector workers. and to reduce the retirement age back down to 65 from 67.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/28/belgium-strike-we-want-the-welfare-we-had-in-europe-after-the-war

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live