Belgium: Thieves fool NATO, siphon millions of litres of kerosene in Cold War pipeline heist

Potentially millions of litres of kerosene have been siphoned from a NATO pipeline in Basecles, Belgium, dating back to the Cold War.

The pipeline, which is still in use, supplies kerosene to multiple NATO bases throughout western Europe. The thieves are said to have used an American-made drilling rig to access the pipeline, according to the Derniere Heure newspaper. A container was found underground that had been collecting the stolen kerosene.

The container pumped the stolen fuel to a seemingly unused industrial estate, where the thieves would pump the kerosene into trucks to transport it away from the scene of the crime.

Local resident, Jean-Francois Debaise told reporters “I know about this story since a year.” Before adding “they have been pumping it for two years and they chose that place because they can escape with trucks via the highway”.

Jean-Francois was referring to an event that occurred last year, when police stopped two tankers close to the site en route to eastern Europe. Several arrests were made but despite its vicinity, nobody linked the fuel to the NATO pipeline.

Local resident, Jean-Pierre Bastien bemoaned the failure of authorities to pick up on the crime, “I supposed that if we knew this already we could have arrested them two years ago.”

