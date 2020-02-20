Belgium: “This proposal is unacceptable” – Sassoli slams Michel’s EU budget plan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli briefed the media over the Post-Brexit budget meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Sassoli rejected the budget plan presented by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, slamming it as ‘unacceptable’.

“It is a set of cuts on the traditional policies and is insufficieft to finance the commitments assigned by the Commission at the Parliament”, he argued.

“Southern European countries facing the big issues arriving from the southern part of the world, will find themselves alone. Even more alone”, he alarmed the press.

“Then the citizens of the South of Europe will remain without European policy on immigration and without money,” he concluded.

Video ID: 20200220-070

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200220-070

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly