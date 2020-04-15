Belgium: Von der Leyen urges caution over lifting of coronavirus measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ursula von der Leyen urged EU member states to be cautious in lifting the restrictive measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus during a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

She explained that when it comes to lifting restrictive measures, a “gradual approach” is recommended and that “every action should be continuously monitored.”

“If you have the threshold of the virus and the capacity in the health care system, you need sufficient surveillance and monitoring capacity in form of large-scale testing. These pre-conditions are accompanied in this roadmap by a series of recommendations to ensure a gradual consolidated and a coordinated access across the European Union.”

This message comes as certain countries, such as Denmark, Austria and Czech Republic are already easing some lockdown measures.

The coronavirus disease has killed some 80,000 people in Europe, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

