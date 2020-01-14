Belgrade welcomes Orthodox New Year with fireworks at St. Sava Cathedral

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people celebrated the Orthodox New Year at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade on Sunday.

The New Year celebrations began with a gathering of the faithful outside the Church of Saint Sava and with a prayer to the Lord to bless believers everywhere. The New Year was celebrated with fireworks, kisses and wishes for all the people.

The Church of Saint Sava is one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world and is dedicated to the 13th century founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The new year is celebrated on January 13, according to the Julian calendar.

Orthodox New Year traditions are followed in Russia, Armenia, Ukraine (Malanka), Moldova, Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia.

