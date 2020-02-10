Share
Belize: Lobbying for crocodiles | Global Ideas

February 10, 2020

US-born Marisa Tellez has always been fascinated by crocodiles, and is a leading researcher on the animals in Belize. She wants to spread the message that crocodiles are not monsters but vulnerable creatures deserving of protection.
