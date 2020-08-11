Benin city restores monuments from slave trade era

As anti-racism protests in the United States and Europe grew, so did demands for the removal of statues linked to slavery.

Protesters toppled and vandalised some, others were removed by city leaders.

But a coastal city in Benin in West Africa is going the other way – restoring monuments from the slave trade era.

It is part of a billion-dollar development project aimed at promoting tourism and confronting its role in the slave trade.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has more.

