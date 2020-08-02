-
Berlin police break up protest against coronavirus restrictions | DW News
Germany has seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections. The country’s leading public health institute, the Robert Koch Institute, is warning that people are letting down their guard and not observing social distancing measures. Despite these developments, thousands of people took to the streets in central Berlin to protest against coronavirus restrictions. Conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and right-wing extremists from across the country were among those attending. Police forced organizers to call off part of the event early, after many participants ignored hygiene and distancing rules. The demonstrators who stayed were told to put on masks and keep their distance, or go home.
