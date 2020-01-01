Berlin: Police ramp up security ahead of Berlin New Year celebrations

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police ramped up security in two areas of the German capital, as Berlin gears up for New Year celebrations, as footage from Tuesday shows.

Thilo Cablitz, police spokesperson commented on the situation: “This year we established two pyrotechnic ban areas in Berlin, one in Schoneberg in the area of the Pallasstrasse and another in Alexander Platz. We have these banned areas established because last year there were too many attacks against police forces. Many officers were fired at with pyrotechnic, with rockets, firecrackers, were in danger and also injured as well as residents of these areas, who actually are frightened by this pyrotechnics.”

Silvester – German for New Year’s Eve – is the only time of the year when people can use fireworks in public without a license.

