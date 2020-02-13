Berlin Tegel airport to be redeveloped into technology park

For more than 70 years, Berlin Tegel Airport has been the main way for many millions of people to fly in and out of Berlin.

But later this year it is due to close and be replaced by a far larger airport which has been delayed by nearly a decade.

City planners have grand ideas for the site but many Berliners do not want it to close, as Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports.

