Berlin winter swimmers take New Year”s Day plunge in icy waters

Around 50 swimmers slipped into the new year with a swim in the 4.7-degree Celsius Orankesee lake in Berlin on Wednesday.

Footage shows the swimmers, some dressed in costumes including clowns and an assortment of hats, going for a swim in the north-east Berlin lake.

The winter swim takes place at the start of every year.

