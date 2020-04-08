-
Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race | DW News
US Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination in November’s presidential election. His announcement clears the way for rival Joe Biden to challenge President Donald Trump. 78-year-old Sanders performed well in the early primaries, but later fell behind Biden, who has built a substantial lead in the race for delegates.
