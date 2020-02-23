Bernie Sanders strengthens his status as Democratic frontrunner

Bernie Sanders has cemented his frontrunner status in the battle to pick the Democratic nominee who will go up against President Donald Trump inÂ November’sÂ election.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en