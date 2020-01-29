-
Beyond brexit day: What direction for Britain?
Britain may be leaving but just how far away is it going? Ahead of Brexit Day on Friday, Boris Johnson can look across the Atlantic as his foreign secretary welcomes the visiting US Secretary of State. But in fairness, it is not looking like the UK’s ready to sign up as the 51st state. What with Mike Pompeo threatening to suspend intelligence sharing over the Tuesday decision to allow the Chinese to bid for parts of Britain’s future 5G communications network. Does Brexit mean having to choose between China and the US?
