Bhutto and Lamont Hill on compassion and identity | Studio B Unscripted (web extra)

In this excerpt from Studio B, Unscripted, Pakistani best-selling author Fatima Bhutto reflects on the importance of compassion towards those people who cause us pain, and questions dehumanising narratives.

Also, US public intellectual Marc Lamont Hill examines the need to re-imagine our identities, from the notion of masculinity to the idea of the nation-state, and explains how people can organise themselves to defeat oppressive powers.

Fatima Bhutto is the author of six books of fiction and non-fiction, including her best-selling Songs of Blood and Sword, a memoir tracing the turbulent history of her family – the Bhutto political dynasty in Pakistan. Bhutto’s latest book, The New Kings of the World, is an inside look at how Bollywood, Turkish soap operas and K-Pop are challenging the cultural dominance of the US around the world.

Marc Lamont Hill is a professor at Temple University in the US and author of Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, From Ferguson to Flint, where he explores the injustices faced by African-Americans. Lamont Hill is also a media personality and currently one of the presenters of digital talk series, Black Coffee.

You can watch the full show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1SHJHfOVWA&vl=en

The views expressed in this programme are the guests’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter – focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.