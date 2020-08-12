-
Biden picks Harris: Joe Bidden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate - 23 mins ago
-
Lebanon blast: one week after explosion, Beirut pauses to remember the dead - 33 mins ago
-
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine: Is Putin taking ‘a reckless step’? | DW News - 37 mins ago
-
Beirut explosion: One week on - 58 mins ago
-
Fresh clashes in Belarus after Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya flees country - about 1 hour ago
-
US – Joe Biden: Who is Kamala Harris? - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row - 2 hours ago
-
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania - 2 hours ago
-
12 August 2020 - 2 hours ago
Biden picks Harris: Joe Bidden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate
Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:
➡️ Biden picks Harris: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate for US election
➡️ Belarus protests: Security forces target media and beat demonstrators amid vote anger
➡️ #TheCube Using Telegram to keep connected in Belarus
➡️ Lebanon Politics: People call for complete overhaul of the political system
➡️ Bleak Market: Official figures set to show Britain’s Economy has entered recession
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#Euronews
#EuronewsLive
#GoodMorningEurope
#EuronewsNow
#EuronewsTonight