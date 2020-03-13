Biden, Sanders slam Trump’s handling of coronavirus crisis

The two remaining Democrats in the US Presidential race are now focusing their campaigns on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also taking aim at President Trump and his administration’s response to the crisis. Monte Francis has more.

