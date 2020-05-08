Share
Biden sexual assault accuser urges democrat candidate to quit US 2020 presidential race

49 mins ago

The woman who is accusing democrat candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault is urging him to quit US 2020 presidential race saying she would accept to take a polygraph test over the 1993 alleged incident if he did the same. The 56-year-old Tara Reade said she has hired a prominent lawyer and a political donor to President Donald Trump to represent her.

