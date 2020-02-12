Share
0 0 0 0

Biden’s campaign under scrutiny after consecutive poor showings

18 mins ago

It was a lacklustre night for Joe Biden. The former Vice President started out as a favourite, but after coming 4th in Iowa and 5th in New Hampshire, Biden’s hoping African-American voters will come out in force for him in South Carolina, where he headed before the New Hampshire polls had closed.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment