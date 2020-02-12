Biden’s campaign under scrutiny after consecutive poor showings

It was a lacklustre night for Joe Biden. The former Vice President started out as a favourite, but after coming 4th in Iowa and 5th in New Hampshire, Biden’s hoping African-American voters will come out in force for him in South Carolina, where he headed before the New Hampshire polls had closed.

