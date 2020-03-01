Share
Biden’s South Carolina primary victory revives his chances for US Presidential ticket

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to present himself as the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders.

