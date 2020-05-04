Big Pharma and coronavirus vaccine development | COVID-19 Special

A global alliance of countries are working together with the pharmaceutical industry to find a vaccine against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. More than a hundred candidates are in development. But other nations think the market might be faster – the US is relying on pharmaceutical companies’ ambition to be the first to develop – and sell – a vaccine. What is the best way to come up with a vaccine as fast as possible? And how should it be distributed?

