Bill Withers, famed ‘Lean On Me’ singer-songwriter, dies at 81

Soul legend Bill Withers has died from heart complications.

The three-time Grammy Award Winner was best known for his hit singles Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day.

He was 81 years old.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look at his life.

