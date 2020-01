Billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s ex-president, charged with fraud

Isabel dos Santos, the tycoon daughter of Angola’s former president, has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement, Angolan prosecutors said, as they launched a bid Thursday to have the billionairess and other suspects return home for questioning.

