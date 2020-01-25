Billions of locusts threaten food security in East Africa | DW News

Desert locusts are eating their way across large parts of east Africa in a swarm of enormous proportions. It is the worst loscust outbreak some countries there have seen in 70 years. Researchers say they pose an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries. Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are the worst affected, and Uganda is bracing for an invasion too. Authorities have advised citizens to stock up on food as the insects approach the border with Kenya.

