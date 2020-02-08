-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
BIONIC JELLYFISH fixed with ‘pacemakers’ to triple their speed and assist ocean research
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Stanford University scientists have created a device that makes jellyfish swim at least three times faster than normal, and could one day collect data from the world’s oceans, as shown in footage from Friday.
The device delivers a small electric impulse through the jellyfish’s body, like a tiny pacemaker, stimulating it to swim three times faster than normal.
“If we want to keep track of different markers of climate change – such as temperature or ph – we can wire these jellyfish with a robotic system to control how fast it swims and where it goes and attach sensors to measure these things over time,” said Stanford Bio-engineering scientist Nicole Xu, one of two scientists working on the project.
Jellyfish have no brain, no central nervous system and no pain receptors so they do not suffer from these impulses, said Xu. “Once the device is completely removed the animals swim completely normally. They are still allowed to feed and reproduce and they seem to be doing totally fine.”
The bionic jellyfish have proved to be 1,000 times more energy-efficient than existing swimming robots, said the researchers, who published their findings in the journal Science Advances on January 29.
Video ID: 20200208-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200208-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly