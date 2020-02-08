BIONIC JELLYFISH fixed with ‘pacemakers’ to triple their speed and assist ocean research

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Stanford University scientists have created a device that makes jellyfish swim at least three times faster than normal, and could one day collect data from the world’s oceans, as shown in footage from Friday.

The device delivers a small electric impulse through the jellyfish’s body, like a tiny pacemaker, stimulating it to swim three times faster than normal.

“If we want to keep track of different markers of climate change – such as temperature or ph – we can wire these jellyfish with a robotic system to control how fast it swims and where it goes and attach sensors to measure these things over time,” said Stanford Bio-engineering scientist Nicole Xu, one of two scientists working on the project.

Jellyfish have no brain, no central nervous system and no pain receptors so they do not suffer from these impulses, said Xu. “Once the device is completely removed the animals swim completely normally. They are still allowed to feed and reproduce and they seem to be doing totally fine.”

The bionic jellyfish have proved to be 1,000 times more energy-efficient than existing swimming robots, said the researchers, who published their findings in the journal Science Advances on January 29.

