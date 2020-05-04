-
Birx warns against gatherings as US reopens from lockdowns
Top public health official Dr Deborah Birx has warned the public not to congregate in large numbers, as more than 67,000 people die from the coronavirus in the United States.
But about half the states are now loosening restrictions, bowing to pressure from protesters.
On the political front the White House has again blamed China for the virus.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.
