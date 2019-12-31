Black guineau pig ritual prepares Peruvians for 2020

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A traditional shamanic ceremony, in which rare black guinea pigs are used to help cure and prevent diseases ahead of the New Year, was performed at the Feria de los Deseos (“Fair of Wishes” in English) in Lima on Monday.

“A cleansing with the black guinea pig to take out the bad energies, the bad vibes, have always been done by our ancestors,” said shaman Maria Ramos.

The guinea pig is meant to crawl on the patient and diagnose the problem. Afterwards the shaman rubs the animal on the patient and the illness should disappear.

People could also have their fortune read for a fee or buy charms representing their wishes for 2020. Fake euro or dollar bills inscribed with personal messages, miniature plastic houses, cars and baby dolls were thrown at a statue of the Aymaran God of abundance Ekeko.

The traditional Feria de los Deseos is held annually in the Peruvian capital and is dedicated to good luck charms, spiritual cleansing and practices designed to grant wishes ahead of the New Year.

Video ID: 20191231-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly