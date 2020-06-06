-
Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan - 5 hours ago
Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe - 6 hours ago
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil’s coronavirus toll soars - 6 hours ago
George Floyd: Thousands turn out for UK anti-racism protests – Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
Tear gas, stone throwing as Beirut demonstration turns violent - 7 hours ago
Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt’s el-Sisi - 8 hours ago
DC rallies for George Floyd: ‘Our system is unjust’ - 9 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sat 6 June – Springwatch – BBC - 14 hours ago
Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum worldwide with fresh weekend of protests - 16 hours ago
Black Lives Matter supporters flood Washington, D.C. on 12th day of US protests - 16 hours ago
Thousands of protesters streamed into the US capital Saturday for what was expected to be the city’s largest demonstration yet against police brutality while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown, where hundreds of mourners lined up to pay their respects.
