Black Lives Matter supporters flood Washington, D.C. on 12th day of US protests

Thousands of protesters streamed into the US capital Saturday for what was expected to be the city’s largest demonstration yet against police brutality while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown, where hundreds of mourners lined up to pay their respects.

