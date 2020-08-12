Black Lives Matter: US firms pledge jobs for low income workers

Some big US companies are pledging to hire tens of thousands of workers from low-income and minority communities in New York City.

They say the initiative, to be implemented over the next 10 years, is in response to Black Lives Matter protests.

But activists have accused some of the companies involved of being drivers of racial inequality in the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#BlackLivesMatter #NewYork #AljazeeraEnglish