-
Coronavirus reinfections raise concerns | DW News - 25 mins ago
-
Kremlin dismisses international calls for Navalny investigation - 42 mins ago
-
Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence - about 1 hour ago
-
Messi wants out of Barcelona - about 1 hour ago
-
Protests continue as Belarus tightens crackdown - about 1 hour ago
-
Nobel winner to be grilled over Belarus opposition role - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe struggles to contain coronavirus resurgence - about 1 hour ago
-
Black man shot by Kenosha police is paralysed, lawyers say, as US city sees third night of unrest - about 1 hour ago
-
Louisiana, Texas brace for Hurricane Laura landfall - about 1 hour ago
-
#TheCube YouTube video removals soar as platform changes tactic during pandemic - about 1 hour ago
Black man shot by Kenosha police is paralysed, lawyers say, as US city sees third night of unrest
Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, his family’s attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en