Black people in UK four times more likely to die of COVID-19: ONS

Black people are four times more likely to die of coronavirus than white people in the United Kingdom, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

The ONS said people of Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indian origin are also at a significantly higher risk.

The UK has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with more than 30,000 deaths.

Jonah Hull reports from northwest London.

