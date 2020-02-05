Blasphemy or hate speech? Teen Instagrammer revives debate in France

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, 05.02.2020: As Democrats shoot themselves in the foot with the delayed Iowa caucus results, Donald Trump delivers a State of the Union address marked by tension with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meanwhile in France, the case of a 16-year-old Instagrammer who received death threats after criticising Islam on social media has revived a debate over blasphemy. Some say the teen’s comments amount to hate speech, while others defend her right to criticise religion. Finally, police in Mumbai punish drivers for honking at intersections by making red lights last longer!

