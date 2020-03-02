Blast hits football ground in eastern Afghanistan

At least three people have been killed and 11 wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province.

“A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a football match,” said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, a police chief in the area.

The bomb detonated near a football pitch in Nadir Shah Kot district on Monday afternoon, the provincial governor’s spokesman Talib Khan Mangal told Afghan media.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing comes after the Taliban said it was resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the “reduction in violence” agreement that preceded the signing of a deal between the armed group and the United States.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Afghanistan