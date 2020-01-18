Share
Blaze at Macron-visited Paris restaurant as pension protests continue

4 hours ago

A small fire was quickly put out at La Rotonde restaurant in the early hours on Saturday after a string of demonstrations across the city over pension reform proposals.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/18/blaze-at-macron-visited-paris-restaurant-as-pension-protests-continue

