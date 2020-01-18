A small fire was quickly put out at La Rotonde restaurant in the early hours on Saturday after a string of demonstrations across the city over pension reform proposals.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/18/blaze-at-macron-visited-paris-restaurant-as-pension-protests-continue

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live