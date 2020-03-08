Share
Blaze engulfs refugee shelter on Lesbos amid tensions over surge in migration

about 1 hour ago

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos Saturday as Greece announced further restrictions towards asylum seekers in response to a migration surge enabled by Turkey.

