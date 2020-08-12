-
Bleak Market: Official figures set to show Britain’s Economy has entered recession - 22 mins ago
Lebanon Politics: People call for complete overhaul of the political system - 24 mins ago
#TheCube Using Telegram to keep connected in Belarus - 25 mins ago
Anti-gov’t protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause - 26 mins ago
Belarus protests: Security forces target media and beat demonstrators amid vote anger - 28 mins ago
Biden picks Harris: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate for US election - 33 mins ago
Japanese firm behind Mauritius oil spill ‘involved in several smaller incidents’ - 45 mins ago
Beirut mourns blast victims with grief and rage, one week on - 58 mins ago
LIVE: Court session against famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov at Presnensky Moscow Cour - about 1 hour ago
Turkey: Greek warship seen off island of Kastellorizo following Turkish oil search - about 1 hour ago
