Blockbuster Raphael show opens in Rome amid coronavirus angst, conservation row

An exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death opens in Rome this week, with experts hailing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to admire the Renaissance artist’s greatest works in a single show. But the event’s opening has been marred by the coronavirus outbreak sweeping Italy and a row over a treasured portrait some feared was too fragile to move.

