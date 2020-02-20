Bloomberg, Sanders under attack in US Democratic debate

Former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg has come under attack from rival Democrats in their debate just days ahead of the caucus in the state of Nevada.

The NBC News debate was the first by the media mogul, a late entry to the race to take on Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

