Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when a passenger plane was accidentally shot down by Iran this month have returned to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked on Sunday as coffins draped in the country’s flag were carried from a Ukrainian military plane to a waiting hearse at Boryspil International Airport, east of the capital, Kyiv.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Stancl reports.

