Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when a passenger plane was accidentally shot down by Iran this month have returned to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked on on Sunday as coffins draped in the country’s flag were carried from a Ukrainian military plane to a waiting hearse at Boryspil International Airport, east of the capital, Kyiv.

