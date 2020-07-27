-
What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News - 18 hours ago
-
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute ‘gone on too long’ - 18 hours ago
-
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict - 18 hours ago
-
Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104 - 19 hours ago
-
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge in solemn farewell - 19 hours ago
-
Chinese authorities seize US consulate in Chengdu amid rising tensions - 19 hours ago
-
People hit by Spain quarantine rules ‘need help’, Labour – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
Libya first responder recounts indiscriminate civilian killings - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of BLM protesters flood NYC’s Times Square demanding justice for black women - 22 hours ago
-
Russia: “Moscow hears everyone”, acting Khabarovsk governor tells Furgal supporters - 22 hours ago
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge in solemn farewell
In a deeply symbolic tribute, a lone caisson drawn by two black horses on Sunday slowly carried the body of John Lewis across the Alabama bridge where in 1965 a policeman fractured his skull during a protest that helped forge his reputation as a fearless civil rights leader.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en