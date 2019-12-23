-
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down after disastrous year | DW News
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has resigned. The aircraft manufacturer faced multiple setbacks this year, including industrial scandals after two fatal crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX jetliner and the aborted flight test of its Starliner spacecraft. An inquiry revealed major problems with regulatory oversight of the company’s operations. Muilenberg’s departure is effective immediately. He’ll be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun. The company says it needs to “restore confidence” and “repair relationships with regulators, customers and other stakeholders.”
