Boeing CEO has stepped down after months of controversy
Boeing has announced it is replacing its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.
Chairman David Calhoun will take over next month as the American aircraft manufacturer deals with the fallout after two crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft.
Muilenburg is being replaced following criticism of his handling of the 737 Max controversy. Boeing says the change is necessary to restore confidence in the company.
The jets remain grounded by airlines worldwide following two crashes within five months.
Industry regulators need to approve new software before the takeoff clearance is given. That is costing the aerospace giant billions of dollars in compensation claims and falling share price.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.
