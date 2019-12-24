-
Boeing crisis: CEO fired in bid to restore confidence in brand
CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been sacked because a change of leadership was necessary to restore public confidence, says Boeing.
The company suspended production of the 737 Max aeroplane less than a week ago and has lost more than $8bn after the fatal crashes of Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air.
Boeing is facing lawsuits over the accidents and European regulators have refused to give the green light to the jet so it can fly.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.
