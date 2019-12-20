Boeing launches first spaceship

US aerospace company Boeing has launched its first spaceship for astronauts, but not without a hitch. No one was on board for the debut test flight. But the Boeing Starliner failed to reach its required altitude to dock with the International Space Station. Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

