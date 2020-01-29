Boeing reports first annual loss since 1997

The 737 Max crisis has led Boeing to its first annual loss since 1997. The aviation giant insists it will get back on its feet – and back in the skies – but it faces a long haul. Also in the show – Donald Trump touts another victory as he signs the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, and the city of Lagos looks to ban motor taxis.

