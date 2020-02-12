Boeing seeks to rebuild public trust

Boeing says it is working to rebuild trust in the brand, even as it struggles to bring its 737 Max back into service.

The planes have been grounded since last March following two fatal crashes.

The aircraft giant’s reputation has taken a hit, and the company failed to book any new orders in January.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from the Singapore Airshow.

