Bogota neighbourhood goes green for Xmas with recycled nativity scene

The Bogota neighbourhood of Barrio la Palestina showcased a green Christmas spirit by producing an eye-popping light display, with replicas of ancient monuments and a nativity scene completely made out of recycled material, as shown in footage from Friday.

13,000 wine bottles and 20,000 egg cartons were used to create stunning emerald-green pyramid and a replica of the Parthenon complete with murals made from plastic bottle caps.

The display is lit up at night and reportedly receives over 1,000 visitors every day. The project is intended to raise awareness about on recycling and environmental protection.

