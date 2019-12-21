-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Bogota neighbourhood goes green for Xmas with recycled nativity scene
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Bogota neighbourhood of Barrio la Palestina showcased a green Christmas spirit by producing an eye-popping light display, with replicas of ancient monuments and a nativity scene completely made out of recycled material, as shown in footage from Friday.
13,000 wine bottles and 20,000 egg cartons were used to create stunning emerald-green pyramid and a replica of the Parthenon complete with murals made from plastic bottle caps.
The display is lit up at night and reportedly receives over 1,000 visitors every day. The project is intended to raise awareness about on recycling and environmental protection.
Video ID: 20191221-019
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191221-019
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly