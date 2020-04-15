-
Bolivia: Army deployed in country’s largest city to ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures
Bolivian authorities deployed the army in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Tuesday, to ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
Footage shows the soldiers, most of them equipped with face masks, deployed throughout the city and establishing checkpoints on different streets, most of them empty.
Santa Cruz de la Sierra is the largest city in the Latin American country. It has registered the most positive cases of COVID-19 in Bolivia so far.
According to the Ministry of Health, the total number infected with coronavirus in Bolivia has reached 397, almost half of them in the province of Santa Cruz. Twenty-eight people have died so far from the virus.
