Bolivia: Interim Minister of Sports destroys bust of Morales with hammer

Bolivia’s interim Minister of Sports, Milton Navarro, destroyed a bust depicting former president Evo Morales in Quillacollo on Monday.

The act, which saw Navarro use a hammer to damage the item, took place during a ceremony in which the name of a sports centre named after Morales was changed.

“The infrastructure that has been built with state resources, it should not be named after a dictator,” said interim Sports Minister Milton Navarro, and announced that the new name would be ‘Quillacollo Olympic Sports Center’.

“All the sports fields have been built with the money of the Bolivians, with the money of all of you. And therefore, we can no longer tolerate that they bear that name of the former president, who for us today is a fugitive from Bolivian justice,” he added.

Evo Morales fled Bolivia in November under pressure from the armed forces, following ongoing unrest over presidential election results. After a few weeks in Mexico, Morales was granted asylum in Argentina.

